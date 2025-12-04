Russia clamps down on Apple's FaceTime as part of wider crackdown on calling apps: Report

Russia has imposed a series of new restrictions on Apple's FaceTime app, one of the country's most widely used video-calling facility after authorities after the government authorities previously restricted WhatsApp and Telegram call services, reported the news agency Reuters on Thursday, 4 November 2025.

According to the report, Russia's federal executive agency Roskomnadzor has introduced restrictions against using Apple's FaceTime app in the country.

This comes at a time when Apple is already facing a potential $38 billion penalty threat from the antitrust regulators in India for alleged abuse of market dominance in its in-app payment system and pay commissions.

Apple's $38 billion challenge Apple has filed a petition against the Competition Commission of India (CCI), challenging their recent amendments to the Competition Act, which will now allow penalties based on the company's global turnover.

These amended norms will potentially attract penalties of nearly $38 billion based on the overall turnover of the tech giant. As per CompanyMarketCap data, Apple's revenues stood at $395.76 billion for the year ended 2024

In the latest court hearing on Monday, 1 December 2025, the court issued a notice to the Union government and CCI ordering them to file an affidavit within a week explaining the reasons behind imposing penalties based on Apple's global turnover rather than its India revenues.

Mint reported earlier that if the court rules against Apple, the amended norms will potentially attract penalties of nearly $38 billion based on the overall turnover of the tech giant. According to CompanyMarketCap data, Apple's revenues stood at $395.76 billion for the year ended 2024.

How is Apple's $38 billion penalty calculated? As Apple now faces a nearly $38 billion penalty threat, let's take a look at how the Indian antitrust regulator has calculated the fine for the US-based tech giant.

The iPhone maker has challenged the 2023 amendment of Section 27(b) in the Competition Act and the 2024 Monetary Penalty Guidelines at the Delhi High Court.

According to the amended laws, the antitrust watchdog, CCI, can fine up to 10% of the company's average global turnover of the past three financial years, which, in this case of Apple will have to pay the billion-dollar penalty to the Indian regulators.