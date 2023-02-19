Russia committed crimes against humanity during invasion of Ukraine: Kamala Harris
- US Vice President Kamala Harris said, ‘Russia had been weakened and the transatlantic alliance is stronger than ever. And most importantly, the spirit of the Ukrainian people endures’
US Vice President Kamala Harris has formally concluded that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during the year-long invasion of Ukraine. She pledged that those involved "will be held to account".
