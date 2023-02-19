US Vice President Kamala Harris has formally concluded that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during the year-long invasion of Ukraine. She pledged that those involved "will be held to account".

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference Harris said, "In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity".

I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in those crimes – you will be held to account," she added.

Verbally attacking Russia, Kamala Harris said that "Russia had been weakened and the transatlantic alliance is stronger than ever. And most importantly, the spirit of the Ukrainian people endures".

Harris's remarks have come after US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said that members of Russia’s forces had “committed execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families".

Besides, Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the countries which have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin’s efforts politically and militarily," his office said in a statement.

"They agreed that Putin’s war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty," the statement added.

Harris told the annual gathering of security and defense officials from around the world: "Let us all agree - on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served."

“Such is our moral interest," she said. “We also have a significant strategic interest."

“No nation is safe in a world where one country can violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another, where crimes against humanity are committed with impunity, where a country with imperialist ambitions can go unchecked," Harris added.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in attacking international rules and norms, “other nations could feel emboldened to follow his violent example," she said. “Other authoritarian powers could seek to bend the world to their will, through coercion, disinformation, and even brute force."

Harris' audience Saturday didn't include any Russian officials.

Harris's remarks have come after US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said that members of Russia’s forces had “committed execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families".

Besides, Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the countries which have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin’s efforts politically and militarily," his office said in a statement.

"They agreed that Putin’s war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty," the statement added.

Harris told the annual gathering of security and defense officials from around the world: "Let us all agree - on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served."

“Such is our moral interest," she said. “We also have a significant strategic interest."

“No nation is safe in a world where one country can violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another, where crimes against humanity are committed with impunity, where a country with imperialist ambitions can go unchecked," Harris added.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in attacking international rules and norms, “other nations could feel emboldened to follow his violent example," she said. “Other authoritarian powers could seek to bend the world to their will, through coercion, disinformation, and even brute force."

Harris' audience Saturday didn't include any Russian officials.