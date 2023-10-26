Russia conducts simulated nuclear strike as Ukraine prepares for renewed attacks | 10 updates on day 610 of war
War between Russia and Ukraine continues, with drone attack near nuclear power plant Russia conducts simulated nuclear strike as Ukraine prepares for renewed attacks. Russia claims shooting down US-made missiles. Ukraine tells NATO forum in Stockholm that it aims to increase drone production
The war between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine has entered day 610. A war that began in February 2022, has not stopped, has not ceased to exist and continues to wreak havoc on civilians and a ‘normal’ existence. On Thursday a Russian drone attack on western Ukraine likely targeted a nuclear power plant, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.