A woman puts on a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she walks along a street in central Moscow (AFP)
Russia confirms first case of 'more infectious' COVID-19 variant: Report

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 11:18 PM IST Agencies

  • Russia suspended flights to Britain last month after the more contagious variant was detected there
  • Russia has registered 22,851 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,309 the day before, taking the tally to 3,401,954, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday

MOSCOW: A Russian who reutrned from Britain has tested positive for the more infectious variant of COVID-19, the first such case in Russia, the RIA news agency cited Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer health watchdog, as saying on Sunday.

Popova gave no further details.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month after the more contagious variant was detected there.

Meanwhile, Russia has registered 22,851 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,309 the day before, taking the tally to 3,401,954, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 22,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 2,589 cases (11.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (4,216), St. Petersburg (3,010) and the Moscow Region (1,292).

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,401,954, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

The death toll has totaled 61,837, with an increase of 456 over the past 24 hours, down from 470 the day before.

Total recoveries count 2,778,889 as 24,080 more people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 23,680 the day before.


