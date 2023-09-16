The authorities in Russia's occupied Crimea are planning to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties which also include one property of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The development comes as the region of Crimea is becoming the target of Ukrainian forces who are particularly targeting the bridge connecting Crimea with Russia.

As per a report from the news agency Reuters, the speaker of Crimea's Parliament- Vladimir Konstantinov said that nationalized properties will be sold soon and 8 auctions for the properties of Ukrainian business figures have already started. In a statement conveyed through the Telegram messaging application, Konstantinov revealed that the sales agreements reached a total value exceeding 815 million roubles, equivalent to $8.51 million.

This comes as Russia-installed authorities in Crimea nationalized around 500 properties in February this year belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and businessmen.

New Cold war structure

The move comes as Russia-Ukraine changes geopolitical dynamics and as per experts gives us a new Cold War structure with Russia, China, and North Korea on one side against the United States, South Korea, and Japan. The recent meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin saw the two leaders elevating their relations diplomatically and North Korea's clear signals that it might provide arms support to Russia for its Ukraine war.

The Ukrainian military is bracing for the next move of the Russian military as they expect Vladimir Putin to launch a big mobilization campaign soon in an attempt to recruit thousands of soldiers from inside Russia and occupied regions of Ukraine. “A mass forced mobilization of the population is expected soon in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to the occupiers' catastrophic losses," a senior Ukrainian military official said without furnishing any evidence to support his claim.

Ukraine is expecting the fresh recruitment numbers to go up to between 400,000 and 700,000 recruits.