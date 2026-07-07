Russia creating anthrax outbreak risk in occupied Kherson, committing ‘biological terrorism,’ Ukraine alleges

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU) has accused Russian forces of committing "biological terrorism" by allegedly creating conditions for an anthrax outbreak in the Russian-occupied Kherson region through the improper disposal of infected livestock carcasses near civilian areas.

In a statement, the DIU alleged that Russian occupation authorities have transported anthrax-infected animal carcasses to burial sites across occupied Kherson, where they are being buried without following internationally accepted sanitary standards.

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According to the agency, there are up to 50 livestock burial sites in the occupied part of the region, with around 10 considered particularly dangerous, including locations near Askania-Nova, Skadovsk and Zaliznyi Port.

Burials allegedly violate safety standards The Ukrainian intelligence agency said infected livestock should be incinerated to prevent the spread of disease, but claimed Russian authorities have instead buried carcasses in neglected burial grounds, many located less than a kilometre from roads and residential settlements.

It also alleged that the sites lack fencing and other protective infrastructure, while authorities have failed to maintain them despite the gradual subsidence of the soil covering the graves.

The DIU warned that several burial grounds are situated in areas with high groundwater levels, increasing the risk of contamination. Anthrax spores can survive in soil for decades—and in some cases for more than a century—it added.

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Threat to civilians and agriculture The agency said the alleged mishandling of infected livestock poses a direct threat to civilians living in occupied territories and could severely affect the Kherson region's agricultural sector by contaminating soil and infecting healthy animals.

Ukraine described the alleged actions as "biological terrorism" against civilians and accused Russia of either deliberately or negligently creating conditions for a potential anthrax outbreak.

Warning over possible 'false-flag' operation The DIU also claimed it could not rule out the possibility that Russia may use the contaminated burial sites as part of a future false-flag operation.

According to the agency, such a scenario could involve a military strike on anthrax burial grounds followed by an information campaign accusing Ukraine of developing or using biological weapons.

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The claims have not been independently verified.

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