This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia last week claimed to have gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MARIUPOL :
Amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the defense ministry in Moscow announced that they will observe a ceasefire in Mariupol, around the Azovstal steel plant. The aim of the ceasefire is to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area, the official statement confirmed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MARIUPOL :
Amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the defense ministry in Moscow announced that they will observe a ceasefire in Mariupol, around the Azovstal steel plant. The aim of the ceasefire is to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area, the official statement confirmed.
The Azovstal steel plant's industrial area has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city. Russia last week claimed to have gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.
The Azovstal steel plant's industrial area has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city. Russia last week claimed to have gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the defence ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the defence ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It said the civilians will be taken "in any direction they have chosen".
It said the civilians will be taken "in any direction they have chosen".
The statement added that the Ukrainian side should show "readiness" to start the humanitarian evacuations "by raising white flags" at Azovstal.
The statement added that the Ukrainian side should show "readiness" to start the humanitarian evacuations "by raising white flags" at Azovstal.
According to the ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal "via radio channels" every 30 minutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal "via radio channels" every 30 minutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.
President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.
Ukraine Deputy PM refutes claim of corridor at Mariupol
Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday said Moscow had not agreed to its request for a humanitarian corridor to let wounded soldiers and civilians leave the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday said Moscow had not agreed to its request for a humanitarian corridor to let wounded soldiers and civilians leave the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian corridors from Azovstal today," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk said on Telegram.
"Unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian corridors from Azovstal today," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk said on Telegram.