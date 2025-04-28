Russia announces full ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to 10 for WWII Victory Day celebrations

Ukraine ceasefire: Russia on Monday declared a full ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10 as it celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

The truce will begin at 00:00 on May 8 (21:00 GMT, May 7) and last until May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for Victory Day on May 9.

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, holds profound historical and emotional significance for Russia. It commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and has become a major symbol of national pride under Putin's leadership.

Traditionally, the day features military parades in Moscow’s Red Square, honouring the millions who died in the conflict and reinforcing Russia's narrative of resilience and military strength. In Soviet tradition, the German Instrument of Surrender was signed late on May 8, but due to the time difference, the USSR celebrated it on May 9.

The announcement comes amid a broader, uncertain push by US President Donald Trump's administration to end Europe's largest conflict since World War II, a war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

According to The Washington Post, Trump described the war settlement efforts as “close” on Friday, but over the weekend, he expressed scepticism about Russian sincerity, citing ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas even as peace talks continue.

American involvement remains critical to Ukraine’s war effort, particularly in terms of military aid. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed on NBC's “Meet the Press” that the coming week would be “very critical” for determining whether Washington should continue investing diplomatic resources into the peace process.

Rubio noted that the US must soon decide if staying engaged is worthwhile, hinting that future American support could be jeopardised if talks fail.

Meanwhile, efforts to negotiate a broader 30-day ceasefire have faced major hurdles. Ukraine, under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has agreed to the American-backed proposal for a full-month truce. Russia, however, has effectively rejected it, placing conditions that Ukraine and Western officials find unacceptable. French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump, and Zelenskyy have pledged to keep working toward a “solid ceasefire,” which they consider a prerequisite for meaningful peace negotiations.

While Putin’s announcement of the ceasefire appears timed to evoke patriotism and present Russia as a proponent of peace, deep divisions remain. Ukraine refuses to accept any settlement involving territorial concessions, and Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing “2,000 violations” of previous truces. He has called for the new ceasefire to be extended to 30 days to allow serious peace talks to unfold.