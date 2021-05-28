1 min read.Updated: 28 May 2021, 08:16 PM ISTReuters
Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia
The Russian health ministry has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's shots, an AstraZeneca official told Reuters on Friday.
