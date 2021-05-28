OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials: AstraZeneca official

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials: AstraZeneca official

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials (AFP)Premium
Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2021, 08:16 PM IST Reuters

  • Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia

The Russian health ministry has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's shots, an AstraZeneca official told Reuters on Friday.

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

She said AstraZeneca was preparing a response to questions from Russia's health ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout