Home >News >World >Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials: AstraZeneca official

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials: AstraZeneca official

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials
1 min read . 08:16 PM IST Reuters

  • Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia

The Russian health ministry has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's shots, an AstraZeneca official told Reuters on Friday.

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia.

She said AstraZeneca was preparing a response to questions from Russia's health ministry.

