Russia detects first case bird flu in humans, alerts WHO

Russia detects first case bird flu in humans, alerts WHO1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 07:10 PM IST
- The highly contagious strain H5N8 is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans
- Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization, says official
Russia said Saturday its scientists had detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.
"Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.
Russia reports first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines, says mayor1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Piyush Goyal calls for One Nation One Standard to bring uniformity1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
'Don't let guards down': Karnataka health min cautions against possible second Covid wave1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans.
Popova said that scientists at Russia's Vektor laboratory had isolated genetic material of the strain from seven workers of a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among the birds in December.
The workers did not suffer any serious health consequences, she added.
Popova praised "the important scientific discovery," saying "time will tell" if the virus can further mutate.
"The discovery of these mutations when the virus has not still acquired an ability to transmit from human to human gives us all, the entire world, time to prepare for possible mutations and react in an adequate and timely fashion," Popova said.
Located in Koltsovo outside the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center has developed one of Russia's several coronavirus vaccines.
New PF tax rules from April: How it will impact you1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
'India can leave China behind in manufacturing if...:' Read what Delhi CM suggests at Niti meet1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
In the Soviet era the top-secret lab conducted secret biological weapons research and still stockpiles viruses ranging from Ebola to smallpox.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.