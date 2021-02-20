Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia detects first case bird flu in humans, alerts WHO
FILE PHOTO: Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi 100 km (62 miles) from the Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo

Russia detects first case bird flu in humans, alerts WHO

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST AFP

  • The highly contagious strain H5N8 is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans
  • Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization, says official

Russia said Saturday its scientists had detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.

Russia said Saturday its scientists had detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.

"Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Two people dead in Myanmar anti-coup protest shooting

2 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Russia reports first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

Mumbai: Strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines, says mayor

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Piyush Goyal calls for One Nation One Standard to bring uniformity

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

"Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Two people dead in Myanmar anti-coup protest shooting

2 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Russia reports first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

Mumbai: Strict action against those not following COVID-19 guidelines, says mayor

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Piyush Goyal calls for One Nation One Standard to bring uniformity

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans.

Popova said that scientists at Russia's Vektor laboratory had isolated genetic material of the strain from seven workers of a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among the birds in December.

The workers did not suffer any serious health consequences, she added.

Popova praised "the important scientific discovery," saying "time will tell" if the virus can further mutate.

"The discovery of these mutations when the virus has not still acquired an ability to transmit from human to human gives us all, the entire world, time to prepare for possible mutations and react in an adequate and timely fashion," Popova said.

Located in Koltsovo outside the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center has developed one of Russia's several coronavirus vaccines.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In the Soviet era the top-secret lab conducted secret biological weapons research and still stockpiles viruses ranging from Ebola to smallpox.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.