Russia rejects Donald Trump’s claim on Putin backing peacekeepers in Ukraine

The Kremlin has pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Russia would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine, reiterating that such a move would be "unacceptable" to Moscow.

Russia rejects European troops in Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to directly contradict Trump but pointed reporters to an earlier statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who made Moscow’s position clear.

"There is a position on this matter that was expressed by the Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov. I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on. I leave this without comment," Peskov said.

Advertisement

Lavrov had previously warned that Russia would view any foreign military presence—regardless of the flag it operated under—as a direct threat to its sovereignty.

“The appearance of armed forces from the same countries, albeit under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags, does not change anything in this regard. This is, of course, unacceptable to us,” Lavrov had said.

Trump claims Putin backs peacekeeper proposal Trump claimed on Monday (Febraury 24) that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to the idea of European peacekeepers if a peace settlement was reached.

"Yeah, he will accept that," Trump said. "I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it."

White House stresses diplomacy Responding to the Kremlin’s reaction, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes avoided addressing the contradiction directly. Instead, he emphasised the administration’s commitment to brokering peace.

Advertisement

"President Trump’s commitment to achieving an end to this brutal, bloody war and then establishing the framework for a lasting peace will not be negotiated through the media," Hughes said.

Hughes also underscored the role of European leaders in stabilising Ukraine.

"The Trump administration knows that sustaining peace requires Europe to do more, and we have heard leaders like (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and British Prime Minister (Keir) Starmer—as well as others—offer to do just that. We continue to work with Russia and Ukraine for peace because you can’t end a war without talking to both sides."