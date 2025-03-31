Russia downplays Donald Trump’s ‘pissed off’ rage at Putin, insists peace efforts are ‘ongoing’

oscow has downplayed US President Donald Trump’s frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting that diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine remain active.

Despite Trump saying he was “pissed off” over Putin’s remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin emphasised that discussions are ongoing.

Russia considers efforts to end its war in Ukraine a "drawn-out process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, following US President Donald Trump’s frustration with both nations' leaders as he seeks to broker a truce.

"We are working to implement some ideas in connection with the Ukrainian settlement. This work is ongoing," Peskov told reporters during a conference call. "There is nothing concrete yet that we could and should announce. This is a drawn-out process because of the difficulty of its substance."

His comments came after Trump criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy in negotiations.

Putin open to talks, says Kremlin Peskov reiterated that Putin is willing to engage in dialogue. "[Putin] remains absolutely open to contacts with the U.S. president and is ready to speak to him," Peskov said.

Russia has effectively dismissed a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire. Kremlin negotiators have imposed conditions that cast doubt on the feasibility of a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea, a crucial corridor for grain and cargo shipments.

Zelensky denounces continued Russian attacks Zelensky said Sunday that Russia's military actions show no sign of easing despite calls for peace. "The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy," he stated in his daily address.

He added, "And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling, and ballistic strikes."

Zelensky urged international partners to intensify pressure on Moscow through additional sanctions.

Trump weighs additional sanctions on Russia Trump said he is considering further sanctions against Russia, including using tariffs to weaken its oil exports. Russia already faces significant financial penalties imposed by Western nations.

Fresh attacks in Ukraine and Russia Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, suffered another Russian drone attack overnight, leaving three people injured, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 131 Shahed and decoy drones.