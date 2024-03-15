Russia election 2024: Russians to cast vote today amid Putin's possible ‘extended rule’. All you need to know
Russia's presidential election is expected to secure victory for President Vladimir Putin, extending his tenure as the longest-serving Kremlin leader. Voting is set to occur in parts of Ukraine under Russian control, while a remote online voting system will be implemented for the first time.
Russia is holding its presidential election from Friday as President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to secure victory, barring any unforeseen developments.
