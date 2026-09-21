Putin’s United Russia leads: How Moscow’s first wartime polls look amid tight control

Russia’s ruling United Russia party is leading the country’s first parliamentary election since the 2022 Ukraine war, with early results showing the Kremlin-backed party comfortably ahead, as expected, since the opposition was barred from contesting amid a massive crackdown.

With about 58% of precincts counted, United Russia had nearly 58% of the vote for the 225 State Duma seats allocated through party lists, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission, as cited by AP.

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The party was also leading in a large majority of the 225 single-seat constituencies.

The results were widely expected to favour United Russia, which has dominated Russia’s parliament since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 1999.

Also Read | Putin’s United Russia head for victory in parliamentary election

The party won 324 of the 450 State Duma seats in the 2021 election.

The three-day election, held from September 18 to September 20, was the first parliamentary vote in Russia since the war with Ukraine began in February 2022.

Putin has closely associated United Russia with support for his policies, including the war in Ukraine.

Four other established parties — the Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia and New People — were also on course to retain representation in the 450-member State Duma.

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Opposition largely excluded from parliamentary race The election took place amid restrictions on anti-war and liberal opposition groups.

The liberal Yabloko party, which has opposed the war, was removed from the nationwide ballot by Russia’s Supreme Court in August. Several anti-war politicians were also jailed, barred from contesting elections or forced to leave the country.

Candidates from Yabloko said they feared for their freedom after courts handed lengthy prison terms to two senior party figures for comments about the conflict, according to Reuters.

Russian authorities have used laws against “discrediting” the military and spreading what they describe as false information about the armed forces to prosecute critics, with violations carrying lengthy prison sentences.

In an act of protest, Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov spoiled his ballot by writing the party’s name along with the slogan “For peace”.

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‘Systemic opposition’ parties remain in the race While most prominent anti-war candidates were prevented from contesting the election, several established parties were permitted to participate.

The Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia and New People were all on course to retain seats in parliament.

These parties are generally described as the “systemic opposition” and have supported the Kremlin on major issues.

The result means the Kremlin is set to retain a dominant position in the State Duma, with United Russia leading both the party-list vote and the single-seat contests.

Ukraine war overshadows election The election also unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

On the final day of voting, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack targeting Moscow and other Russian regions. Russian authorities said the attacks killed people in the Moscow region and the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, including an election official.

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack was intended to disrupt the election but claimed it failed to achieve that objective.

Ukraine calls the Russian vote a ‘pseudo-election’ Ukraine rejected the Russian parliamentary election, particularly the voting conducted in territories Moscow claims to have annexed.

The election included residents of Crimea and four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control.

Kyiv has denounced the voting in those areas as illegal, while the European Union has described Russia’s actions there as a violation of international law.

With inputs from Reuters, AP