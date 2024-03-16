Russia Elections 2024: Putin votes online on first day of Russian presidential election
Russian President Putin casts his vote electronically in the presidential elections, marking the first time online voting is available. Over 3.5 million people voted online on the first day, with a 73% turnout recorded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin electronically submitted his vote in the presidential elections on the first day of Presidential elections, the state media TASS said.
