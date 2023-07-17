Russia exits UN-brokered deal for export of Ukrainian grain - What does this mean for global food economy?2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Russia has backed out of a UN-brokered deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain. The suspension of the Black Sea agreements is likely to lead to a spike in food prices, as Ukraine is a major exporter of grain.
Efforts to avoid a global food crisis amid the Ukraine-Russia war hit a stumbling block on Monday as Moscow backed out of a UN-brokered deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Black Sea agreements which allowed export of Ukrainian grain had ‘ceased to be valid today’. The development came mere hours after it accused Ukraine attacking the Crimean Bridge. Officials however insisted that their decision had nothing to do with the bridge attack which killed two people and wounded their daughter.
