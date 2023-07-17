The Black Sea Grain Initiative has reportedly allowed the export of 36.2 million tons of food from Ukraine since August last year. More than half of this was sent to developing countries - including those getting relief from the World Food Program. Kyiv has often been been dubbed the ‘breadbasket of the world’ and the suspension is likely to prompt a spike in food prices - at least in the short run. Interrupted shipments in the early days of the war for instance had exacerbated a global food crisis and sent prices for grain soaring worldwide.