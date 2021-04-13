Subscribe
Home >News >World >Russia expects 50mn Sputnik V doses to be made in India per month

Russia expects 50mn Sputnik V doses to be made in India per month

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Reuters

Russia also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the nearest future’

MOSCOW : Russia is expecting 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Indian each month in India this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.

Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production of the vaccine in Italy is expected in the next few months.

