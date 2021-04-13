Russia expects 50mn Sputnik V doses to be made in India per month

Russia expects 50mn Sputnik V doses to be made in India per month1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Russia also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the nearest future’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the nearest future’
MOSCOW : Russia is expecting 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Indian each month in India this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.
Russia is expecting 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Indian each month in India this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.
Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production of the vaccine in Italy is expected in the next few months.
Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production of the vaccine in Italy is expected in the next few months.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.