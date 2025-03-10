Russia expels two British ‘diplomats’ on spying charges

Russia on March 10 said it was expelling two British “diplomats” on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities, according to an AFP report, citing a statement from the FSB security service.

The FSB in its statement announced the expulsion of the embassy's second secretary and the husband of the first secretary as “counterintelligence work had revealed an undeclared British intelligence presence under the cover of the national embassy”.

It said the two “deliberately provided false information when obtaining a permit to enter our country, thus violating Russian legislation.” It added that the Russian Foreign Ministry has revoked their accreditations and ordered them to leave Russia within two weeks.

Advertisement

Russia's Foreign Ministry Summons Embassay Rep The Russia's Foreign Ministry has also summoned an embassy representative, the FSB said in a post on Telegram. As per a Reuters report, the Ministry said it has ordered the “diplomats” to leave Russia for alleged intelligence activity.

The report also cited Russia news agency TASS' report that the FSB had uncovered what it called “signs of intelligence and sabotage work” by these individuals which “threatened Russia's national security”.

The two had been given two weeks to leave Russia, TASS reported. The British government has not yet made an official statement, Reuters and AFP added.

Russia-UK Relations Under Strain Relations between Russia and the UK have been “strained” the AFP report noted. Contributing to the sourness has been intelligence scandals throughout Russian President Vladimir Putin's 25 years at the helm.

Advertisement

In 2006, the UK accused Moscow assassinating former Russian agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in a London poisoning attack. Then, in 2018, Britain and its allies expelled dozens of Russian embassy officials determined to be “spies” for the attempted poisoning of former double agent, Sergei Skripal. The attempt on Skripal involved the use of Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

This latest development comes as Russia moved its Ukraine blame bazooka from the United States towards Europe. Notably, US President Donald Trump's administration has sought closer ties with the Kremlin.