Home >News >World >Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant
Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1. (AP)
Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1. (AP)

Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 12:49 PM IST Maxim Rodionov and Gleb Stolyarov , Reuters

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22

MOSCOW: Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.

