Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant

Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 12:49 PM IST
MOSCOW: Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.
Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.
