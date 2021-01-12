Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22

MOSCOW: Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

