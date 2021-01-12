Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >World >Russia extends ban on UK flights until 1 February over new coronavirus variant
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Maxim Rodionov and Gleb Stolyarov , Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.

