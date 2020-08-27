Russia eyes two-in-one vaccine against cornavirus and flu

"Yes, of course, and we have already proposed this option. We can make a seasonal [vaccine]. If, and this is a high probability, the coronavirus will remain with us at least for several seasons, then we are ready. We have the [building blocks] and, moreover, we have already been engaged in the development of a vaccine against influenza. That is, we can literally... put the blocks together and get such a vaccine," Karpova said, answering the question of whether it is possible to create a substance that allows vaccination against influenza and coronavirus at the same time.