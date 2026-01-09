Russia fires hypersonic missile at Ukraine after alleged drone attack on Putin’s residence

Russia fired a powerful hypersonic missile overnight at a target in western Ukraine close to the border with NATO-member Poland, a move Kyiv and its European allies described as an attempt to intimidate them from continuing military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said the missile strike came as part of a wider barrage of drones and missiles that hit multiple regions, including the capital Kyiv.

Moscow cites alleged attack on Putin residence Moscow said it launched the Oreshnik missile in retaliation for what it claims was a Ukrainian drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residence last month. Ukraine has denied the allegation, while the United States has said the incident did not occur.

“It is absurd that Russia attempts to justify this strike with the fake ‘Putin residence attack’ that never happened,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on X.

Second use of Oreshnik missile This was only the second time Russia has fired the Oreshnik, an intermediate-range ballistic missile designed to project power across Europe. Moscow has claimed the missile is impossible to intercept and capable of carrying nuclear warheads, though Ukrainian officials said it appeared to be fitted with inert “dummy” warheads.

Civilian deaths and infrastructure damage Ukrainian authorities said the overnight attacks killed at least four people in Kyiv, knocked out power to more than half a million homes and damaged key infrastructure. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures worsened conditions as water and heating supplies were disrupted.

One of those killed was emergency medic Serhiy Smoliak, 56, who was struck by a follow-up drone attack while helping survivors at a suburban apartment building.

Embassy damaged, medics wounded Qatar confirmed that its embassy in Kyiv was damaged during the strikes, though no one was injured. Ukrainian officials said more than 20 people were wounded in the capital, including four medics and five rescue workers.

EU denounces ‘clear escalation’ European leaders condemned the missile strike as a dangerous escalation. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia was sending a warning to Europe and the United States.

“Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the U.S.,” Kallas said, calling for faster delivery of air defence systems and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Germany warns intimidation will fail German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the strike would not deter European support for Kyiv.

“Threatening gestures are intended to instil fear, but they will not work. We stand with Ukraine,” Merz said.

Russia claims military targets Moscow said the attack hit energy infrastructure and a factory producing drones allegedly used in the supposed strike on Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region. Kyiv dismissed the claim as “an absurd lie” aimed at undermining peace efforts.