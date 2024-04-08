Russia floods: Record water rise in Ural mountains, evacuation begins
Flood waters rise in Russian Ural mountains as river bursts dam, affecting 10,000 homes. Thousands evacuated with pets and belongings. Worst floods in decades hit Ural Mountains and Siberia, affecting multiple regions.
Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third-longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least 10,000 homes and forcing thousands of people to flee with just their pets and a few belongings.
