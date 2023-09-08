The United States' decision to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium weapons has Russia fuming, labelling it as a "criminal act." This decision by the US has heightened tensions in the ongoing Ukraine crisis, and it raises concerns about the environmental and security implications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pentagon, the US defense department, announced a new security aid package worth up to $175 million for Ukraine. This package includes depleted uranium ammunition specifically meant for US Abrams tanks. Depleted uranium is a dense material produced as a by-product of uranium enrichment. It's used in ammunition because its density allows bullets to easily penetrate thick armor. However, there are significant health risks associated with the dust created when depleted uranium ammunition is used, including the potential for cancer and birth defects.

Also Read: Use of depleted uranium in Ukraine would harm population for decades: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov strongly criticised the US decision, calling it a "criminal act." He expressed deep concern over the US government's disregard for the environmental impact of using such ammunition in a combat zone. Speaking at a security seminar, Ryabkov also voiced previous concerns about the risk of a nuclear war due to Western "pressure" on Moscow. He warned that this pressure could push the situation dangerously close to an armed conflict between nuclear-armed nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia has long accused the West of using Ukraine as a proxy battlefield to strategically undermine Moscow. On the other hand, the United States and its allies argue that their support for Ukraine is aimed at helping the country defend itself against Russia's invasion and recover territories seized by Moscow during the 18-month-long conflict.

Adding to the tension, Ryabkov revealed that Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was progressing as planned. He mentioned that they had completed several stages of infrastructure development and equipment upgrades, emphasizing that this deployment was intended as a deterrent against the West.

The US decision to supply depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine has not only angered Russia but has also raised concerns about the safety and environmental impact in the region. As both sides continue to navigate this complex geopolitical landscape, the world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)