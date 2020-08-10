Russia getting ready for mass vaccination against coronavirus: Report

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, Russia is all set to register its first Covid-19 vaccine this week, as per reports. The country has been pushing extensively for virus vaccine for quite some time now.

The vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry and will be registered on 12 August, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said last Friday, according to a report.

Moreover, a fresh report also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with ensuring funding for flu and coronavirus vaccination after vaccines are registered, noting that up to 60% of Russians should be vaccinated against flu.

"The government of the Russian Federation should ensure full funding of events aimed at prevention of acute respiratory infections in the 2020-2021 fall-winter epidemic season, envisioning flu vaccination of up to 60 percent of the Russian population, up to 75 percent of individuals from risk groups, and also vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 after state registration of the relevant vaccines," the decree read, according to Sputnik News.

In an earlier report, the final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine, which is developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Currently, the country is said to be initially planning serial production of the first domestic coronavirus vaccine by September, TASS, a Russian agency reported recently.

According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, overall production will depend, first and foremost, on the needs of the healthcare system.

In addition to that, Russia will also manufacture several million doses of coronavirus vaccines per month by the beginning of next year, the minister added.

