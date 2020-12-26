Russia govt approves Sputnik V for people over 60, Argentina starts vaccination

Russia health ministry on Saturday approved Sputnik V , it's primary COVID-19 vaccine for use by people over the age of 60, cited new agencies in the country.

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation program, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian government faced public wrath as 300,000 doses of the vaccines were supplied to Argentina. People said that more shots should be made available at home.

Though the vaccine is readily available in Moscow, relatively small batches have so far been delivered to many Russian regions as part of a mass inoculation programme, with several reporting receiving 2,000 doses or less so far.

Russia has announced several international deals for the supply of Sputnik V. So far, regulators in Argentina and Belarus have approved the use of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process started in different Latin American countries today, including Argentina.

Argentina

In Costa Rica, health workers administered the first doses of Pfizer vaccine to a pair of senior citizens in a home near the capital San Jose, while some 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Argentina.

"My message is that everyone should be vaccinated," said Jorge De Ford, a 72-year-old former university professor who was one of the first two in Costa Rica to get the injection.

Mexico

59-year-old nurse Maria Irene Ramirez was the first person to be inoculated against COVID-19, which killed 120,000 people in the country.

In a ceremony broadcast on national media and watched by the president, officials directed the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to Ramirez, head nurse at the intensive care unit of Mexico City's Ruben Lenero hospital.

"This is the best gift that I could have received in 2020," said Ramirez, adding that it would give her strength to continue the "war" against the pandemic.

Pfizer's is the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach Mexico, which has also signed deals for vaccines from other firms.

Chile

Chile received the first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Thursday, with inoculations of health workers due to begin immediately.

Brazil

No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved yet for use in Brazil, Latin America's most populous country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via