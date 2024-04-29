Russia Grain Trader Accuses Moscow of Inflating Prices
Major Russian grain exporter TD Rif has accused Moscow of trying to control and inflate export prices, another escalation in a dispute between the government and one of the country’s biggest wheat traders.
(Bloomberg) -- Major Russian grain exporter TD Rif has accused Moscow of trying to control and inflate export prices, another escalation in a dispute between the government and one of the country’s biggest wheat traders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message