Russia grants whistleblower Edward Snowden permanent residency rights: Report

Russia has granted U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden permanent residency rights, a report cited Snowden's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena as saying on Thursday.

"Snowden was granted an open-ended residence permit earlier today," he said, adding that for the time being Snowden does not consider the possibility of applying for Russian citizenship, reported Russian news agency Tass.

The 37-year-old fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after he leaked secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the US National Security Agency.

Snowden's Russian lawyer, Kucherena, told TASS his client was not yet considering applying for a Russian passport.

US President Donald Trump said in August he was considering a pardon for Snowden.

Last month, a federal judge in Virginia ordered the whistle-blower Edward Snowden to relinquish $4.2 million in profits from his tell-all memoir about his work in U.S. intelligence because he did submit the manuscript for government review before publishing.

Snowden also must give up profits stemming from paid speeches that he gave without authorization, and sacrifice potential future profits from the distribution or adaptation of the memoir, “Permanent Record," said U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady in an order on Tuesday.

With agency inputs

