Russia: Gunmen attack church, kill 15 cops and several civilians in Dagestan region | Video

More than 15 police officers and several other civilians were killed after armed gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post on Sunday. Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the Muslim-dominated region as terrorist attacks. The video of the attacks have gone viral on the internet.
Gunmen on Sunday attacked synagogues, churches & a police checkpoint in Russia’s Dagestan, killing a priest & at least 6 police officers of the North Caucasus region’s national guard.— NoHoldsBarred (@AussieSteve64) June 24, 2024
Russian Channel 112 says there are 9 deaths & 25 wounded in Dagestan.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts. The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities.
