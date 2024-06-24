Russia: Gunmen attack church, kill 15 cops and several civilians in Dagestan region | Video

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Dagestan region in Russia

Livemint
First Published09:27 AM IST
A view shows a shooting scene on the street of Makhachkala, Dagestan, in southern Russia, June 23, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows a shooting scene on the street of Makhachkala, Dagestan, in southern Russia, June 23, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)

More than 15 police officers and several other civilians were killed after armed gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post on Sunday. Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the Muslim-dominated region as terrorist attacks. The video of the attacks have gone viral on the internet.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts. The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities.

(Refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldRussia: Gunmen attack church, kill 15 cops and several civilians in Dagestan region | Video

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.95
05:52 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.95 (1.62%)

Tata Steel

178.25
05:53 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.6 (-0.89%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.05
05:53 AM | 24 JUN 2024
0.3 (0.18%)

GAIL India

213.00
05:53 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.8 (-0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises

86.83
05:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
6.37 (7.92%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,854.25
05:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
627.2 (7.62%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,763.95
05:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
118.8 (7.22%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

217.70
05:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.75 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue