Business News/ News / World/  Russia: Gunmen attack church, kill 15 cops and several civilians in Dagestan region | Video

Russia: Gunmen attack church, kill 15 cops and several civilians in Dagestan region | Video

Livemint

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Dagestan region in Russia

A view shows a shooting scene on the street of Makhachkala, Dagestan, in southern Russia, June 23, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

More than 15 police officers and several other civilians were killed after armed gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post on Sunday. Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the Muslim-dominated region as terrorist attacks. The video of the attacks have gone viral on the internet.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts. The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities.

(Refresh for updates)

