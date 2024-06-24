More than 15 police officers and several other civilians were killed after armed gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post on Sunday. Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the Muslim-dominated region as terrorist attacks. The video of the attacks have gone viral on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts. The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities, according to the authorities.

