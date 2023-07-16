‘Russia has a sufficient stockpile of cluster bomb reserves and..’, says Putin

Putin says Russia has enough cluster bombs and will use them if they are used against Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the US.
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them if such munitions are used against Russian forces in Ukraine.
"Оf course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the shelling of Zaporizhia. Zaporizhzhia is a region in southern Ukraine that Russia tried to annex last year, but doesn't control in its entirety. Ukraine still controls the region's capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine's presidential administration on Saturday blamed Russia for injuring three civilians in a village in Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Russian-backed officials claimed that Kyiv's forces had destroyed a school in the region.
Russia's defence ministry also said that it had destroyed a number of Ukrainian weapon depots in the Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday while Ukrainians said that Moscow is trying to stop their advance in the area by shelling the area heavily.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed once again to liberate his country from Russian occupation on Saturday, he said, “We cannot leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation..Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign."
