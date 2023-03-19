Russia has began search for ‘toxic’ Vladimir Putin's replacement, claims Ukraine

Claiming that dissatisfaction against Vladimir Putin in Russia is growing, a Ukrainian intelligence office said Kremlin has already begun searching for Russian President Vladimir Putin's replacement, reported Hindustan Times.
The dissatisfaction has grown amid the Ukraine-Russia war that has extended over 369 days. Earlier in February 2022, Russia launched its 'special military operation' on Ukraine aiming of a quick victory, however, Kyiv's strong defence, backed by Western military aid, foiled Vladimir Putin's hopes.
Reports claim despite an expected proceeding of the war against Ukraine, mounting losses, weakening economy and deaths of over 160,000 Russian troops, confidence in Vladimir Putin for Russians has remained steadfast.
On the other side a Ukrainian intelligence office claim otherwise. Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov claim Russia has started for Vladimir Putin's successor, citing the Russian leader is becoming 'more and more toxic'.
“Within the Kremlin, there is more and more dissatisfaction with what is happening. There is an increasingly gloomy understanding of the prospects, specifically the geopolitical catastrophe of the Putin regime. Thus, the search for Putin's successor is already underway," HT quoted Andriy Yusov as saying.
Without naming any potential candidates to follow Vladimir Putin, Yusov said that International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president on charges of war crimes.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that parts of Putin’s visit to the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine were 'spontaneous'.
Commenting on Putin's visit, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said, "The criminal always returns to the crime scene. As the civilized world announces the arrest of the "war director" (VV Putin) in case of crossing its borders, the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city & graves. Cynicism & lack of remorse.
