Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says

Russia has decided to block the popular messaging platform WhatsApp for allegedly failing to comply with Russian legislation, the Kremlin notified on Thursday, according to news agency AFP.

"Such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the reported ban.

The announcement comes shortly after WhatsApp said that Russian government has attempted to “fully block” its services in the country, in order to promote a state-sponsored “super” app called Max.

Meanwhile, Peskov added that the decision was taken due to WhatsApp's “reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law”, the agency reported. The push comes at a time when the Russian government has cut off access to foreign messaging apps in the country.

Which other apps are in Russia's radar? Besides WhatsApp, the services of the Telegram messaging app have also been limited in the northern country, with authorities accusing the platform of refusing to block content that they classify as "criminal and terrorist.”

Telegram is also reportedly facing a fine of 64 million rubles ($8,28,000) after it allegedly refused to remove restricted content from the platform and failed to self-regulate, according to state news agency TASS News.