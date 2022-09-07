Russia has gained, not lost, from intervening in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

On February 24, 2022, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and called it a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
With months of invading Ukraine passed, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 7 September said that Russia has not lost anything in a global confrontation, but had actually gained by setting a new sovereign course that would restore its global clout.
Calling the invasion in Ukraine as "special military operation", Putin said it is a turning point in history when Russia finally threw off the humiliations which accompanied the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
Speaking to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok, Putin said in an attempt to underscore Russia's tilt towards Asia, the West was failing while Asia was the future.
Asked if anything had been lost from the conflict, Putin said Russia had gained and would emerge renewed and purged of hindrances.
"We have not lost anything and will not lose anything. Everything that is unnecessary, harmful and everything that prevents us from moving forward will be rejected," Putin said.
"In terms of what we have gained, I can say that the main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now. This will ultimately strengthen our country from within," he added.
Though he agreed that the conflict had unleashed "a certain polarization" in both the world and in Russia.
However, Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance. Though no side has disclosed the number of soldiers killed in the conflict.
In July this year, Putin had said that he was just getting started in Ukraine and dared the United States to try to defeat Moscow.
