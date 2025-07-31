Russia Hits Kyiv With Deadly Barrage Defying Trump Deadline

Russia attacked Kyiv with a barrage of drones and missiles overnight in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s calls for the Kremlin to reach a truce with Ukraine.

The bombardment lasted for several hours, killing at least six people including a child and injuring more than 50, Kyiv city military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram. The death toll is likely to rise, according to the authorities.

A missile demolished part of an apartment block, he said, posting pictures of the debris. The attack caused multiple fires across the Ukrainian capital, Tkachenko said.

Trump this week threatened Russia with secondary sanctions on buyers of its energy exports if President Vladimir Putin fails to accept a ceasefire within 10 days, bringing forward his deadline to Aug. 8 instead of the 50 days he announced earlier this month. The Kremlin said it “took note” of his threat while also making clear the Russian leader is unlikely to change course.

Russia launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles at Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X. The country’s capital was the primary target of the attack, he said, while other regions in Ukraine’s center, east and south also suffered.

“Today, the world once again saw Russia’s response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe,” Zelenskiy said. “That is why peace without strength is impossible.”

Recovery work was ongoing early Thursday and as many as ten people were likely still trapped under the debris of the ruined building, Maryana Reva, spokesperson for first responder service, said by phone.

