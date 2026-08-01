Russia Hits Kyiv With ‘Horrific’ Missile Barrage, Killing Nine

Russia launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and attack drones against Ukraine’s capital overnight, killing nine people and injuring at least 30, as Ukrainian officials urged the supply of more anti-missile weapons from allies.

“A horrific night for Kyiv,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “The enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Residential buildings, non-residential buildings and other infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, and fires broke out in five districts of the city.”

Kremlin forces deployed air- and ground-launched missiles of various types, Ukraine’s General Forces said on Telegram. In total, 358 aerial attack weapons — 35 missiles and 185 UAVs of various types - were detected.

Of some 27 Iskander-type ballistic missiles, only one was intercepted, “simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot systems,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Ukraine’s allies to urgently supply additional air and missile defense systems and interceptors.

“Every decision that strengthens the defense of Ukrainian skies saves human lives, while every delay leads to deaths and war crimes,” Sybiha said. “It is the battle for the skies that will define the trajectory of this war.”

In Kyiv, the missiles struck 18 residential buildings, a school, and unspecified “infrastructure facilities,” Zelenskyy said. The Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions were also targeted.

A missile exploded “steps away” from Lithuania’s embassy in Kyiv, damaging the building but not causing injuries, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on X. The Baltic nation plans to summon Russia’s representative in Vilnius after the incident, said Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys.

In a statement, Russia’s defense ministry named several facilities targeted in Kyiv overnight, which it said were used to manufacture, store and transport missile weapons, drones, radar systems and electronic warfare equipment. The information can’t be independently confirmed.

Separately, two vessels delivering military cargo to a Ukrainian port were also struck south of Odesa on the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Russia also said its air defenses shot down 274 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

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