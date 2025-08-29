Russia hits Ukraine's ‘largest’ Navy ship in the first sea drone attack; 1 killed, several missing | Watch

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk on 28 August said Russia hit a Ukrainian Navy ship, killing one crew member and injuring many others, Kyiv Independent reported. Its reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which was “largest” ship commissioned by the country in over a decade, was attacked and sunk in a naval drone strike, the Russian Defence ministry asserted. It is reportedly Russia's first sea drone attack.

Advertisement

The spokesperson, as per the newspaper, said, “Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues.”

About the Ukrainian Navy vessel According to a report by RT, Defence Ministry statement mentioned, a Laguna-class medium-sized vessel, built for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance, was hit in the Danube River delta, a portion of which lies within Ukraine’s Odessa Region. A TASS report quoting a UAV specialist said this marked the first successful deployment of a sea drone to destroy a Ukrainian Navy vessel, the report added.

Launched in 2019, the Simferopol became part of the Ukrainian Navy in 2021. The WarGonzo Telegram channel said that it was the largest vessel Ukraine had launched since 2014.

Advertisement

In recent months, Russia has reportedly ramped up the production of naval drones and other unmanned systems, which have played an increasingly significant role in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Additionally, Russian forces reportedly targeted a major drone production facility in Kyiv with two missile strikes overnight, according to Ukrainian politician Igor Zinkevich, as cited by RT. He added the site was being readied for production of Turkish Bayraktar drones.

Advertisement

Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Thursday that it had targeted and damaged a small Russian missile-armed warship in the Sea of Azov. "As a result of the strikes, a Russian missile ship, which was in the potential launch zone of Kalibr missiles in the Temryuk Bay, was damaged and forced to leave the combat duty area," Reuters quoted the military intelligence as saying.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration finalised an $825 million arms deal with Ukraine, which includes long-range missiles and supporting equipment aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities. According to the State Department, Ukraine will fund the purchase using a combination of US foreign military financing and contributions from NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. This move comes as US attempts to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia seem to have reached an impasse, AP reported.