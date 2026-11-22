Russia’s defense ministry said its forces struck several targets in Ukraine overnight, including a power station, port infrastructure facilities and a cargo ship, according to a statement on Telegram.

The Pravoberezhna power plant in Zaporizhzhia, facilities at the Kiliya port on the Danube River in the Odesa region and a dry-cargo vessel sailing northeast of Odesa were hit, according to the statement. The claims couldn’t be independently verified, and Ukraine hasn’t commented.

Power supplies in Odesa and the surrounding region have been strained by the weekend attacks, which caused severe damage to key infrastructure on transmission networks, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s grid operator, said on Telegram. “Due to the extent of the destruction, it is currently physically impossible to deliver the necessary volume of electricity to consumers.”

Separately on Sunday, Ukraine’s emergency services said in a Facebook post that a five-story residential building was destroyed and a blaze ignited in Dymer, a village in the Kyiv region, by a Russian airstrike. Residents were evacuated but at at least 14 may remain trapped under rubble.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces launched 186 drones overnight at various targets, with 161 drones shot down. Airstrikes were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at six locations.

Also on Sunday, Alexander Khinshtein, governor of Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said that 150 drones of various types had been shot down, Interfax reported, citing his Max channel. Three people were injured.

Ukrainian forces conducted a large-scale strike overnight on energy infrastructure in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, causing widespread outages and leaving more than 279,000 people without power, Tass reported, citing the region’s head of government.

The latest exchange of fire comes after a Russian cargo ship was attacked by drones on Saturday in the Gulf of Finland, some 1,100 km north of Kyiv.

Russia on Friday carried out one of its largest air attacks against Ukraine to date, hours after President Vladimir Putin held talks on the war with US President Donald Trump in China, and after Kyiv’s forces damaged the Crimean Bridge linking Russia’s mainland with the Crimean peninsula.

With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.