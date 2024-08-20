Russia hunts down deserters to backfill its massive war losses

Meanwhile, Armenian rights activists began reporting that Russian military officers were harassing local Russian men. One man who fled Russia for Armenia during the 2022 mobilization said two men approached him in April identifying themselves as officials from the prosecutor’s office. They demanded he accompany them to the police station on suspicion of drug possession. With the help of a local, he evaded the men, who he believes were FSB officers. “I don’t feel completely safe here any more," he said.