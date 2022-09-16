Russia in 'no rush' to end Ukraine special military operation: Vladimir Putin2 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Friday that there is 'no hurry' to conclude the special military operation in Ukraine
Despite a strong counter-offensive from the Ukrainian army, the Russia-Ukraine war doesn't seem to be near the end as Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Friday that Moscow is in “no hurry" to end the military campaign in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
"The plan is not subject to adjustment," Putin told reporters. "Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace... the Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories," Putin said, adding, "We are not in a hurry... there are no changes."
The Russian President also denied any role in Europe's energy crises. He said that if Europe wants more gas they should ask Ukraine to open gas pipelines and lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic pipeline.
The Russian President blamed "the green agenda" for the energy crises and affirmed that his country will fulfill its energy obligations.
Earlier, Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as they refused to pay for the gas in the roubles. Russia also closed supplies from Nord Stream 1, accusing Western nations of preventing vital repairs due to sanctions.
Expectedly, the western nations have rejected his accusations as “spurious" and term them as economic retaliation against the economic sanctions.
The Russian President is currently in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit with various world leaders, such as PM Modi, the Chinese President, Iranian President, Prime Ministers of Pakistan, etc.
The SCO includes eight member states (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).
On Friday, the UN General Assembly also allowed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.
