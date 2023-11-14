comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ News / World/  Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons
Back Back

Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons

 Reuters

Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to integrate aviation weapons into India's existing fleet, according to the company's General Director Alexander Mikheyev.

File image: Russia continues to be India's largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year's report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).Premium
File image: Russia continues to be India's largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year's report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday.

"Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India," RIA cited Rosoboronexport's General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

No details were provided about which Indian companies would be involved or when potential production would start.

Russia continues to be India's largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year's report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Mikheyev said that Rosoboronexport and Indian partners has provided the Indian Ministry of Defence with Su-30MKI fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, and shells.

India and Russia have also started at the beginning of the year joint production of the AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 03:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App