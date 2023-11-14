Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons
Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to integrate aviation weapons into India's existing fleet, according to the company's General Director Alexander Mikheyev.
Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday.
