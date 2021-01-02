Russia inoculates more than 800,000 people against COVID-19

Russia inoculates more than 800,000 people against COVID-191 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:26 PM IST
- More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said
- The Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia already started supplying to other countries, is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart
More than 800,000 people in Russia have been inoculated so far against coronavirus and more than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been dispatched, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.
Russia, which began rolling out its Sputnik V vaccine in early December, has the world's fourth higher number of COVID-19 cases and is putting high hopes on several vaccines it plans to produce.
The Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia already started supplying to other countries, is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.
Russia sent 300,000 doses of the vaccine to Argentina last week, causing frustration at home, with some people arguing that more shots should be made available at home.
On Saturday, Russia reported 26,301 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,212,637.
Authorities said 447 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 58,002.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
