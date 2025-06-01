Russia investigating bridge explosion that derailed 2 trains, killing 7 as 'acts of terrorism'

Russian investigators are probing the explosions which caused two bridges to collapse and derailed two trains in western Russia overnight, as ‘acts of terrorism’. In one of the incidents, seven people were killed and dozens were injured.
Officials did not mention what caused the blasts.
The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing the casualties.
Hours later, officials said a second train was derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.
Photos shared by government agencies from the site in Russia’s Bryansk region showed train carriages torn apart and scattered among chunks of concrete from a collapsed bridge.
Other videos circulating on social media, purportedly recorded from inside vehicles that narrowly avoided driving onto the bridge moments before it gave way.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!