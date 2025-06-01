Russia investigating bridge explosion that derailed 2 trains, killing 7 as 'acts of terrorism'

Russian investigators are probing the explosions which caused two bridges to collapse and derailed two trains in western Russia overnight, as ‘acts of terrorism’. In one of the incidents, seven people were killed and dozens were injured.

Officials did not mention what caused the blasts.

Bridge in Ukraine bordering region collapses on passenger train The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing the casualties.

Hours later, officials said a second train was derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.

Photos shared by government agencies from the site in Russia’s Bryansk region showed train carriages torn apart and scattered among chunks of concrete from a collapsed bridge.

This handout photograph posted on the Telegram account of Kursk region acting governor Alexander Khinshtein (Telegram/@Hinshtein) on June 1, 2025 shows a train carriage on a rail bridge following its collapse in the Kursk region. Seven people were killed and dozens injured after bridges in two separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed overnight, officials said Sunday, with rail authorities blaming at least one incident on 'illegal interference'.

Other videos circulating on social media, purportedly recorded from inside vehicles that narrowly avoided driving onto the bridge moments before it gave way.