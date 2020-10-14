Home >News >World >Russia invites other BRICS countries to take part in Arctic oil and gas projects
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (Photo: Reuters)
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (Photo: Reuters)

Russia invites other BRICS countries to take part in Arctic oil and gas projects

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 06:04 PM IST Vladimir Soldatkin , Reuters

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the recovery on global energy markets would be slow in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW : Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he had invited other BRICS countries - Brazil, India, China and South Africa - to take part in joint oil and gas projects in the Arctic.

In a speech at a meeting of energy ministers from the group of major emerging economies, Novak added that the recovery on global energy markets would be slow in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
File photo. Prime Minister Modi and President Xi have attended all summit meetings of the BRICS in the last few years. (Reuters)

PM Modi, Xi set to come face-to-face for 1st time since border standoff at BRICS

2 min read . 06 Oct 2020
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders, foreground center, gather at a post on the NYSE trading floor during the direct listing of Palantir Technologies, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Shares of data-mining company Palantir jumped 47% to $10.67 on their first day of trading. The company was born 17 years ago with the help of CIA seed money. Palantir isn't selling new shares to raise money. Instead, it's listing existing shares for public trading. (NYSE Photo/Courtney Crow via AP) (AP)
wsj

Renewable-energy stocks are getting a Biden bump

5 min read . 12 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout