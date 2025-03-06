Russia is chasing a deal to keep its military bases in Syria

Days before the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Russia said the Syrian rebels advancing on Damascus were terrorists. Now, with those rebels in power, Moscow senses an opportunity to both expand its economic footprint in Syria and hold on to its military bases there.

It is a surprising rapprochement. Russian leader Vladimir Putin was instrumental in preserving the Assad regime through a decadelong civil war. The bases Russia built along Syria’s coast enabled it to project power into the Mediterranean and Africa as well as hammering rebel targets, including positions held by Syria’s new rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. After Assad fled the country, he sought refuge in Moscow.

But with the U.S.’s Middle East allies unsure of where the Trump administration stands on Syria, they are stalling on emergency funding for the new government. That is providing an unexpected opportunity for Russia to not only maintain its presence but boost it.

In one of the first concrete signs of warming ties between the two sides, Russia last month delivered the equivalent of $23 million in Syrian currency at official rates to the central bank in Damascus. Moscow printed the banknotes for Syria’s cash-starved economy when most other countries had refused due to fear of sanctions, Syrian and European officials said.

The cash injection came as Qatar and Saudi Arabia held off in providing the millions of dollars in budgetary assistance they had discussed providing to the new regime, these people said. They said those countries are awaiting clarity from Washington over whether U.S. sanctions against the former jihadists now in charge will be lifted.

The Syrian and Saudi governments couldn’t immediately comment. The Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Moscow, itself under U.S. and European sanctions over its war in Ukraine, has no such qualms.

“Russia’s advantage in negotiating with Syria is that it is not hindered by any ethical concerns dealing with Syria and can implement decisions without needing consensus," said Anna Borshchevskaya, a fellow at the Washington Institute focusing on Moscow’s policy toward the Middle East. “The key question is how will the West position itself and engage with Syria to reduce reasons to rely on Russia."

The chief prize for Moscow would be to hold on to its military bases in Syria, which significantly expand its reach while it is facing setbacks in the war in Ukraine.

Private negotiations have spanned an array of topics, including billions of dollars in cash and investments into gas fields and ports, a potential apology by Moscow for its role in bombing civilians and even a request by the new Syrian authorities for the extradition of Assad. The Russian side refused to discuss the request to deliver the former dictator, according to European and Syrian officials briefed on the talks.

By contrast, the Trump administration has yet to develop a plan for the new regime, former U.S. diplomat David Schenker said. “The U.S.’s lack of engagement in Syria makes it difficult to oppose a Russian return," said Schenker, who led the State Department’s Near East department during the first Trump administration.

A broad agreement between Russia and Syria would restore many of the ties that have anchored the relationship between the two countries. Under Assad, Syria was one of Russia’s most loyal client states, while Russia was among Syria’s biggest trading partners. At the time, Russian companies had billions of dollars of investments, which included pumping oil from Syrian fields and processing natural gas for export.

The discussions began when Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, and Alexander Lavrentiev, its Syria envoy, arrived in the country in January. Their intention was to negotiate the future of Russia’s Khmeimim air base and naval base at Tartus, but the talks soon grew to encompass broader economic ties, said people briefed on the negotiations.

The tentative relationship between Russia and Syria’s new leaders gained momentum shortly after Putin and Ahmed al-Sharaa, the rebel leader who assumed the Syrian presidency, held their first phone call. They discussed political, trade and economic ties, including Russia’s readiness to “improve the socio-economic situation in Syria," as a Kremlin readout put it. Moscow sent the airplane loaded with banknotes a few days later.

Syria, meanwhile, is motivated in part by its desire to diversify its allies beyond Turkey, which was instrumental in supporting the HTS rebels. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent businessmen and officials to Damascus days after Assad’s fall and deployed his military to parts of northern Syria.

Damascus has been careful to frame its negotiations with Russia as an attempt to get compensation for the suffering and destruction wrought by Russian forces during the ferocious bombing campaigns conducted in its support of the Assad regime.

Syrian negotiators have said the new government wants the repatriation of funds that were transferred by the former regime to Russia, the people said. Between 2018 and 2019, Syria’s central bank sent approximately $250 million to a state bank in Moscow, according to customs records. Members of the Assad family who made their fortune from business monopolies and kickbacks have also bought over $40 million worth of apartments in luxury skyscrapers in Russia, according to a 2019 report by anticorruption group Global Witness.

After Putin’s call with Sharaa, the Syrian presidency said Putin had invited its foreign minister to Moscow. Putin had also said Russia was ready to discuss the terms of agreements signed between Russia and Assad’s Syria, Damascus said, a key demand of the new Syrian government, according to people familiar with the talks.

Those contracts include a new phase in the construction of the Tartus port, which has been put on hold; the development of giant natural-gas offshore concessions, phosphates mines and hydrocarbon fields in the Palmyra area; as well as the construction of a fertilizer plant in Homs, in central Syria.

In effect, the talks have revived Russia’s vast and longstanding economic ambitions in Syria.

Assad in many ways had become a disappointing partner for Moscow. In the week before his fall, Israel had tried to broker a deal with the incoming Trump administration. It would have allowed Russia scope to invest in Syria without any impediment, in exchange for Assad sidelining Iran, people familiar with the matter said. When the Trump team balked, Moscow, which had grown tired of Assad, dropped him, these people said.

Russia has few alternatives elsewhere. Moscow has access to air bases in Libya controlled by the warlord Khalifa Haftar. It has been negotiating to establish a naval base there but with no success, according to Libyan, European and U.S. officials.

Now Russia has a fresh opportunity to rebuild its presence in Syria, while Damascus may have found a partner who can counter the influence of Turkey and Iran, two of the region’s main powers.

“Despite Russia’s atrocities in bombings and the supply of arms to the former regime, the Syrians are saying they want to open to a new page," said a Syrian official briefed on the talks.

