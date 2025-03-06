Russia is chasing a deal to keep its military bases in Syria

Syrian negotiators have said the new government wants the repatriation of funds that were transferred by the former regime to Russia, the people said. Between 2018 and 2019, Syria’s central bank sent approximately $250 million to a state bank in Moscow, according to customs records. Members of the Assad family who made their fortune from business monopolies and kickbacks have also bought over $40 million worth of apartments in luxury skyscrapers in Russia, according to a 2019 report by anticorruption group Global Witness.